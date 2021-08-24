Gorman residents recall raging flood waters that destroyed their homes

GORMAN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A small town west of Waverly was hit just as hard when raging flood waters swept through Humphreys County early Saturday. Remnants of the destruction could be seen across the town.

“I’ve never seen water come up this fast,” said Jarrod Elsea.

Elsea, his fiancé and their two children, a 3-month-old and 3-year-old, found themselves trapped amid scary flood waters.

“It was like a dam broke somewhere” said Elsea.

Tuesday, Elsea was surrounded by family and friends who spent the day helping them begin the process of rebuilding their home.

“We’re ripping the drywall up to 4 feet,” Elsea explained. “That way, it’s not so expensive when we go to replace everything.”

Elsea estimates it will cost about $50,000 to repair his home. That cost will have to come out of pocket.

“Four years that I have owned this house, and I tried to get flood insurance. They denied me of it,” said Elsea, “They denied us because they said this area right here hasn’t flooded in 100 years. So, we did not need it and we couldn’t get it.

Elsea says their home insurance company would not cover the cost of any damages. Elsea’s neighbor, several doors down on Trace Creek Road, is also facing a long road of recovery.

“It’s a total…. it’s a total loss,” said Thomas Parrott.

Parrott’s elderly mother has lived in the same home for about 30 years. Thankfully, she was not home at the time of the flood. Parrott took News 2 cameras inside the house to demonstrate the damage.

“I just spent $2,000 to put a new kitchen floor down. Well needless to say, it’s scattered all through the house,” said Parrott.

Tuesday, Parrott and his mom Addie sat on their front porch. At this point, they do not have a concrete plan for how to move forward.

“We need a home to live in,” said Parrott. “I mean, right now we’re staying with some people we don’t even know. They were good enough to let us stay with them.”

Parrott says he would like to purchase a mobile home to put on their family land. They are hoping to find a way to finance.