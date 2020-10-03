GOP Senator Ron Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/ABC) — GOP Senator Ron Johnson tested positive for COVID-19.

The Wisconsin Senator’s press team confirmed the news to ABC.

He is the third GOP Senator to test positive since Friday.

This comes just one day after Johnson tweeted well wishes to President Trump and the First Lady.

Best wishes to @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS for a full and total recovery. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) October 2, 2020

