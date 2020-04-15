Goodlettsville Tyson plant employees test positive for COVID-19

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tn. (WKRN) – Tyson confirms employees at the company’s Goodlettsville plant have tested positive for COVID-19. The company did not say exactly how many.

We told you last week that Metro Health was investigating cases at the plant.

An employee reached out and said he was very concerned about the protocols after hearing about people getting the virus. He said he could reach out and touch his coworkers on the factory line, and sent pictures to prove it. He was also concerned about their protective gear.

The company tells News 2 in a statement, it is “Following guidance… from the CDC, the U.S. Department of Health, relevant local health departments, and the USDA.”

Some of the protocols Tyson says it put in place include:

-Restricting visitors

-Stepping up cleaning operations

-Taking temperatures of employees

-Working to get more protective gear, because right now, many are wearing homemade masks.

A company spokesperson says new social distancing guidelines follow CDC which are avoiding gatherings and keeping employees about six feet apart.

Tyson says some facilities are adding tents outside to serve as outdoor break rooms, they’re also removing chairs during breaks to encourage space

The USDA tells News 2 currently, there are no reports that suggest COVID-19 can be transmitted through food or food packaging and they continue to monitor this.

Tyson is also offering bonuses to employees, an employee tells me if they stay healthy and can show up to work every day for the next three months they’ll get $500 dollars.

About 1600 employees work at the Goodlettsville location.

Tyson says they’ve also adjusted health benefits to help those that contract the virus.

