GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Goodlettsville Police Department is looking for a male suspect who robbed a First Bank in the area.

According to authorities, the man presented a robbery note and exited with an undetermined amount of money. He fled on foot and then entered what appeared to be a red truck perhaps a Toyota Tacoma or something similar with a lift kit.

(Courtesy of Goodlettsville Police)

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the police at 615-202-0934.