Goodlettsville man accused of exposing himself to women in Shelby Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have arrested and charged a Goodlettsville man with indecent exposure after multiple reports that he exposed himself to women during the month of August in East Nashville’s Shelby Park.

According to MNPD, 23-year-old David Reyes is accused of exposing himself to a woman in the park on August 9. The woman told police that Reyes, in a blue Nissan Quest with a gold colored hood, drove up beside her and exposed himself.

Witnesses took pictures of Reyes’ minivan and have been working to confirm his identity for months. Reyes called Metro Police on Thursday and admitted to exposing himself to women in the park, driving his minivan to work from his Goodlettsville home and stopping in the park.

Reyes was taken into custody on Friday afternoon.