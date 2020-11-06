Goodlettsville man accused of exposing himself to women in Shelby Park

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
David Reyes

David Reyes (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have arrested and charged a Goodlettsville man with indecent exposure after multiple reports that he exposed himself to women during the month of August in East Nashville’s Shelby Park.

According to MNPD, 23-year-old David Reyes is accused of exposing himself to a woman in the park on August 9. The woman told police that Reyes, in a blue Nissan Quest with a gold colored hood, drove up beside her and exposed himself.

Witnesses took pictures of Reyes’ minivan and have been working to confirm his identity for months. Reyes called Metro Police on Thursday and admitted to exposing himself to women in the park, driving his minivan to work from his Goodlettsville home and stopping in the park.

Reyes was taken into custody on Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ



Don't Miss

Trending Stories