WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WKRN) – The Goodlettsville Little League team squares off against Florida Sunday afternoon in an effort to keep their World Series hopes alive.

Goodlettsville defeated 5-3 Saturday to advance to today’s game. The boys from Tennessee lost in first round play to South Carolina two days ago.

Goodlettsville is now 1-1 in the double elimination tournament. The Sunday afternoon game is scheduled for noon local time.