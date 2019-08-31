Goodlettsville house significantly damaged after fire

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple crews battled a house fire most of the afternoon on Friday.

Calls came in around 1 p.m. to report a house on fire on Park Drive in Goodlettsville.

Fire officials arrived on scene and said there were large flames showing in the middle of the house.

Nashville Fire responded as well due to the severity of the fire and also with it being the peak of the afternoon’s heat.

Luckily, no one home during the time of the fire.

“Goodlettsville fire arrived on scene- had a heavy fire showing in the center of the house. It did not appear that anyone was home at that time. We went about doing a primary search trying to attack from the inside,” said Chief Kenneth Reeves with Goodlettsville Fire.

The fire has been contained, and the cause is currently under investigation.