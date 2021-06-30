Goodlettsville hits walk-off grand slam to defeat Nolensville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It was a thrilling moment on the diamond at the Little League district tournament in Murfreesboro Wednesday night.

The Goodlettsville All-Stars stayed alive with a walk-off grand slam to beat Nolensville, winning the game 5-2.

Michael Rogerson captured the moment and provided video to News 2.

The teams play again Thursday night for the district title in Murfreesboro. Both teams have represented Middle Tennessee in the Little League World Series in the past decade.

Congratulations to both teams for making it this far and good luck!