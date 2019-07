The tradition continues for Goodlettsville. The 12 and under team is headed to the Southeast Regionals after winning the Tennessee State Championship against Morristown on Friday.

The Goodlettsville Little Leaguers now head to Warner Robins, Georgia this coming week. They are scheduled to play South Carolina Friday morning at 9:00am EST.

Goodlettsville won the U.S. title in 2012, before falling to Japan in the Little League World Series championship.