Goodbye Jessica Jaglois, We will miss you

WASHINGTON (AP) — Diane Foley learned her son's fate not from any government official but from a sobbing journalist who asked if she'd been on Twitter.

Foley had not, but the ghastly images weren't hard to find. President Barack Obama soon confirmed the news to the world: James Foley, a 40-year-old American journalist kidnapped in Syria two years earlier, was the American beheaded by Islamic State militants in a video circulating online.