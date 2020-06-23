‘Good to Go’ green music notes now on Music City businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — “Good to Go” that’s the message city leaders want the world to know as Nashville reopens. This week, you may start noticing green music notes posted outside of businesses taking part in the “Good to Go” campaign.

From steakhouses to hotels, the city is offering the program for free, so businesses can confidently welcome residents and visitors back.

“The Good to Go program I think is something that sets Nashville apart,” explained Jennifer McDonnell Director of Events at E3 Chophouse.

With the program’s signature green music note in place guests of E3 Chophouse are reassured that the steakhouse is putting health and safety at the top of their priorities. It’s a pledge for locals and tourists alike.

“If I’m trying to decide where to go then I would prefer to spend my time in an establishment that has taken the steps and taken the initiative and shows that concern for their own staff and myself. In the tourism community here in the United States if a group of travelers are trying to decide where do they take their girls weekend or where is their next trip going to be, it says traveling to Nashville is going to be as safe as possible,” said McDonnell.

E3 is one of a number of businesses taking part in the Good to Go program, offered in collaboration with the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation, Vanderbilt Health and Ryman Hospitality Properties.

“I wanted to be able to make sure we had access to timely information and some of the best practices that we could implement here in the restaurant.”

The program offers businesses free training, resources, access to public health experts and continued support.

“We did two webinars. One was only about 45 minutes, it’s still available on the Good to Go website and then we also did another restaurant focused webinar and that was very detailed and very helpful and then they have ongoing pier to pier learning,” McDonnell explained.

She said the program was a start as safety is always a top priority for their steakhouse.

“We also took physical steps in the restaurant so we installed plexiglass barriers between our booths so that we could seat every booth at the tables. We of course went to disposable paper menus that are recycled after the guest touch them so we are not handing them our leather booklets and our beautiful wooden boards. Glassware is now turned upside down on the table, the water glass and then we bring out the wine or a cocktail it’s covered so that as that glass is traveling through the dining room it’s not potentially exposed. Our silverware is now presented differently than it was prior to COVID,” she went on showing that they also created a detailed training manual.

You can see the restaurants that have completed the program or sign your business up to participate by clicking here.

