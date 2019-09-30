Good Morning Nashville holds fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Good Morning Nashville team is helping raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Nashville.

For the third year, GMN will be collecting money at two McDonald’s locations in Nashville — on Broadway in downtown Nashville and on Hillsboro Pike in Green Hills.

GMN anchor Neil Orne will be serving laughs and collecting cash at the Broadway location throughout our morning broadcast. The gang from the Mix 92.9 morning show at the location in Green Hills will be joined by meteorologist Jared Plushnick.

Donations will be accepted at both locations until 1 p.m. We are challenging Neil and Jared to see who can raise the most money for a great cause.

Last year’s event raised more than $1,300 for Ronald McDonald House, which serves as a “home away from home” for families whose children are receiving medical treatment in the Nashville area.

If you would like to make a donation to the Ronald McDonald House, click here.