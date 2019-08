NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —After two years with News 2, Morgan Hightower’s time on Good Morning Nashville is coming to an end.

Morgan’s last broadcast is Sunday. Best of luck, Morgan!

We’re ugly crying because @mchightower’s time on #GMN is coming to an end 😥 Her last show is Sunday so you can still catch her anchoring this weekend! We ❤️ you Morgan! @neilorne @EricaOnAir @JoshBreslowWKRN @BrieThiele @MaryJMays pic.twitter.com/Ef0q3cs2a2 — WKRN (@WKRN) August 23, 2019

