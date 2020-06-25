‘Gone with the Wind’ returns to HBO Max with disclaimer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/CNN) — Gone with the Wind is back on HBO Max after it was pulled from the streaming service.

The 1939 classic love story set during the Civil War was made available for viewing Tuesday.

HBO Max added two additional videos to address the inaccurate and racist historical depictions in the film.

One video serves as an introduction and the other denounces the misrepresentations while examining the film’s historical context.]

HBO pulled the movie from its platform temporarily two weeks ago as mass protests against racial injustice sweep the country.