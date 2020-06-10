‘Gone with the Wind’ pulled from HBO Max until it can return with ‘historical context’

(CNN) — HBO Max has pulled Gone with the Wind as mass protests against racial injustice sweep the country.

A spokesperson for the streaming service, which is owned by Warner Media, says the movie is a product of its time, and depicts racial prejudices commonplace in American society.

Gone with the Wind is a love story set during the American Civil War.

The 1939 film is considered a cinematic classic, but it’s also criticized for its portrayal of slavery and African Americans.

HBO Max says when it does return, there will be a discussion of the movie’s historical context, and a denouncement of those racial depictions.