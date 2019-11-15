Golden eagle tries to snatch deer in Bucksnort

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A golden eagle was caught on camera trying to catch a deer in its talons near Bucksnort.

Video of the encounter provided to News 2 by C.L. Owensby shows a beautiful golden eagle taking its time to survey the young deer before swooping in and trying to grab it.

The startled deer ducks down to avoid the eagle’s grasp and trots off a few feet while the eagle flies away.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency said golden eagles are known to go after game the size of the deer.