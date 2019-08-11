GMN’s Nikki Burdine brings daughter home from hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After 71 days in the hospital, the youngest member of the Good Morning Nashville family is now home with her parents.

Weighing in at 1.4 pounds, Laura Anderson “Andi” Williams was considered a “micro-preemie” when she was born May 31 to Nikki Burdine. Nikki was just 28 weeks along when her doctors informed her, it was time for her little girl to be born.

On Saturday, Nikki posted to social media that Baby Andi was being released from the hospital, where she had been since birth, after reaching the required weight of four pounds and meeting a few other criteria.

Nikki described the last 71 days as “the best, scariest, sweetest, most challenging roller-coaster days of our lives.”

With Andi now at home, Nikki will take some time off from Good Morning Nashville to spend time with her baby girl.