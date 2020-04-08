Breaking News
TDH: 4,362 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 79 deaths in Tennessee
1  of  18
Closings
Bedford County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Coffee County Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Humphreys County Schools Manchester City Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools

GMA partners with Feeding America for ‘Day of Hope’

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good Morning America is partnering with FeedingAmerica.org to help a number of American families in need.

GMA is holding a “Day of Hope”, where GMA and FeedingAmerica.org will share food resources with Americans.

Feeding America is the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization with a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs that together provide food to more than 40 million people per year.

If you need help, get help. Click here to find food pantries in your area.

If you ‘re in a position to give, click here to donate.   

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories