GMA partners with Feeding America for ‘Day of Hope’

Good Morning America is partnering with FeedingAmerica.org to help a number of American families in need.

GMA is holding a “Day of Hope”, where GMA and FeedingAmerica.org will share food resources with Americans.

Feeding America is the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization with a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs that together provide food to more than 40 million people per year.

If you need help, get help. Click here to find food pantries in your area.

If you ‘re in a position to give, click here to donate.