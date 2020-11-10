GM to hire 3,000 mostly remote jobs. Here’s what they are looking for

(NEXSTAR) — General Motors is looking to ramp up electric vehicle production, and the company is willing to look well beyond Detroit to find the right talent.

“GM is now hiring 3,000 new employees across engineering, design and IT to help transform the future of product development,” reads an announcement on the company website. “Many opportunities are related to software services, autonomous and electric vehicle technology.”

The company is ramping up jobs related to electrical vehicle production attempts to launch about two dozen new EV models over the next three years.

Ken Morris, GM’s vice president of autonomous and electric vehicle programs, told the Detroit Free Press that the company will need to be flexible to find the right expertise to fit those roles.

“We’re going to look for the best talent we can get and work around whatever situations there are to get that talent,” he told the paper. He plans to allow new hires to “live where they want to live.”

According to Morris, the company has remained productive despite seeing most white-collar work become remote during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many of the openings will be highly technical, requiring experience in electrical engineering and software development. Morris told the paper that there will also be roles in IT, design and other segments of the enterprise.

Though the announcement was made Monday, they do not yet appear to be posted on the company website. GM listed only 405 total jobs on Tuesday, and many of those required on-location work. GM is reportedly looking to fill the jobs by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE