GM Spring Hill looking to hire nearly 100 new employees

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Out of work and need a job? Or looking for a change of pace? General Motors in Spring Hill is looking to hire at least 100 new employees as soon as possible in the assembly division.

According to GM, the temporary hourly employees will directly work for General Motors, and must be able to work “in a dynamic and fast-paced environment as well as report for work on time to support production startup and throughput goals.”

The positions will support the assembly of General Motors vehicles such as the Cadillac XT5, Cadillac XT6, and the GMC Acadia.

The starting wage for these positions is $16.67 per hour with health care options and holiday benefits after 90 days. The candidate must pass GM hiring process requirements including hair drug testing and background checks. Current temporary employees may receive preference if regular full-time positions become available.

For more information about the positions and to apply, click here.