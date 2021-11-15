GM looking to fill 120 jobs amid skyrocketing car demand, electric vehicle launch

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Despite a microchip shortage and ongoing supply chain issues slowing down car production across the country, General Motors Spring Hill is looking to hire more workers to keep up with demand.

The plant is actively working to fill 120 temporary, full-time positions to meet the need for new cars. The plant is in need of production workers to help assemble engines, work with computerized equipment, and conduct quality checks on outgoing vehicles.

“Demand for vehicles that have been a little difficult to get in some cases due to some shortages in the supply chain. And that’s not just impacting the auto industry, there are many different industries that have been many industries that have been impacted by this supply shortage,” GM Spring Hill plant communications manager Allison May said. “But we’re excited things are looking good, that the forecast is looking better and that we’ll be able to add to our team to make sure we’re delivering for customers and dealers that are anxious to get their cars.”

Even though the company’s manufacturing demand is already high, it’s expected to go up even more with the launch of its all-electric SUV, the Cadillac Lyriq.

“This facility builds some of the most in-demand vehicles, so we’ve been really trying to avoid production interruptions as much as possible. GM has tried to prioritize the work that we’re doing here, so compared to other facilities, this one relatively has done well being able to keep up and keep running despite those shortages,” May said.

GM’s Cadillac Lyriq production will add to Tennessee becoming the country’s eclectic vehicle hub. In September, Ford announced plans to build a $5.6 billion facility near Memphis.

The Cadillac Lyriq will launch in March of 2022.

“It’s one that sold out, reservations for that vehicle sold out in a matter of minutes. And so, as you look out and try to anticipate what we think is going to happen next, we anticipate that we’re going to be busy.”

To help recruit workers quickly, GM will hold a one-day, on-the-spot hiring event where candidates can walk out with a contingent job offer in hand.

“It’s exciting at GM Spring Hill because we get a lot of interest from people that want to get their foot in the door. These positions here are team member positions that don’t require extensive training, the training will happen on the job here, so if a person’s been having their eye on General Motors thinking ‘I sure would like to get in there,’ this is a great time to do it quickly and easily.”

It’s not clear how long GM will need these temporary workers, however, May says many full-time GM employees started out in temporary roles.

GM’s job fair will be held Tuesday, November 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 100 Saturn Parkway in Spring Hill. For more information, click here.