GM halts second shift at Corvette plant in Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — General Motors has temporarily halted second-shift production at the Corvette Assembly Plant in Bowling Green.

The plant had avoided the layoffs and shutdowns affecting many automakers in recent weeks due to a computer chip shortage and other supply chain issues, the Bowling Green Daily News reported. GM spokesman David Barnas confirmed the Corvette plant began running only a single shift on Oct. 25.

Barnas said the issue was “not related to the global semiconductor chip issue.”

The two-shift operation has been in place periodically since 2020, but pandemic restrictions and issues getting transmissions and other parts have hindered production at times.

Corvette Plant Manager Kai Spande said recently that the 20-week run of two-shift production was a record for the plant that now has about 1,200 hourly workers.