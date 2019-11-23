“GLOW” turns First Tennessee Park into a Winter Wonderland

As the newest must-see holiday attraction, GLOW Nashville features one of the country’s tallest Christmas trees (a Salvation Army Angel Tree), millions of lights adorning larger-than-life sculptures, epic ice skating and tubing experiences, a life-size Santa’s Workshop and many more immersive activities designed to create memories for all ages at First Tennessee Park.

GLOW helps benefit the Salvation Army and St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Highlights of GLOW will include:

● NASHVILLE’S BRIGHTEST CHRISTMAS EXPERIENCE – Wander through magical displays of more than 4 million lights adorning hundreds of larger-than-life custom holiday sculptures. Marvel at the tallest Christmas tree in the South at over 100 feet.

● SANTA’S WORKSHOP – Stop in for a behind-the-scenes look at the elves hard at work (and play), story time with Mrs. Claus and visits and photos with Santa himself.

● FROZEN FORTRESS ICE SKATING RINK – A crystal-clear, three-story-tall frozen fortress with an elevated viewing platform is the centerpiece for this stunning ice skating rink. Lace up your skates and glide around (or through) this spectacular, custom-built creation.

● REINDEER RUN TUBE PARK – Kids, couples, friends and even Santa himself will want to grab a tube and race down this thrilling 32-foot-tall, 170-foot-long tube park, built over the stadium seats. The climb to the top alone is worth it for the beautiful views of the downtown skyline.

● BLITZEN’S BAND BOX – In partnership with Strategic Hospitality Group, Blitzen’s is sure to be the “it” spot for adults ages 21 and up to sip on custom holiday cocktails while enjoying epic views of millions of lights and the Nashville skyline, along with fire pits, igloos and themed entertainment.

● MISTLETOE CAFÉ – It wouldn’t be Nashville or the holidays without live entertainment. All ages will love recapping their on-the-field experience over a cup of hot chocolate in this cozy indoor haven featuring classic Christmas music, movies and holiday snacks.

● WINTERFEST MARKET – With 25+ curated local craft vendors, there will be plenty of opportunities to find authentic Nashville gifts for someone special this holiday season.

● VIP EXPERIENCES – With upgraded VIP tickets, guests can enjoy the warmth and comfort of the club level lounge at First Tennessee Park and a rotating menu of chef-curated meals, epic elevated views of Nashville’s Brightest Christmas Experience and access to the best cocktails of the season.

● GROUP HOLIDAY PARTIES – A limited number of private suites overlooking Nashville’s Brightest Christmas Experience are available, complete with food and beverage menu options from Centerplate Executive Chef Jerry Infantino.

Here is how to buy tickets.