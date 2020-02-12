Glencliff High school dismisses early after student releases pepper spray into in the air

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – School officials with Glencliff Highschool announced Wednesday that school will be dismissed early by 1 p.m. in order to clear out and clean up any residual effects of the pepper spray disbursed by a student.

Metro Nashville Fire responded to a call Wednesday morning at Glencliff Highschool as a gas leak.

According to reports, the call came in at 10:15 a.m. and one patient was transported while another was asking for medical attention. A portion of the school was evacuated.

Officials with the fire department stated that the reports of a gas leak were false and that the incident stemmed from a student disbursing pepper spray into a room in the hallway. The Fire Department cleared the site and there was no danger to students or faculty.

Some students still experience discomfort as a result of the pepper spray. Security is working to identify the person responsible for the incident.