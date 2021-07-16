Give blood and save lives at several Midstate blood drives this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Local nonprofit blood bank Blood Assurance needs your help to replenish their blood supply after “several recent mass trauma events.”

Blood Assurance is looking for residents across Middle Tennessee, especially those with Type O-negative blood to donate at several events coming up this weekend across the area.

To donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (or 16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine, and eat a meal rich in iron prior to donating.

Davidson County

Friday: TriStar Centennial Medical Center from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

TriStar Centennial Medical Center from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday: Promise Keepers event at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship (210 Battle Road, Antioch) from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Promise Keepers event at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship (210 Battle Road, Antioch) from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday: Kroger (Goodlettsville, 123 Northcreek Blvd.) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Williamson County

The Blood Assurance Bloodmobile will be located outside West Tennessee Eye Care at 600a Frazier Drive, Suite 110 on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Clarksville

Saturday: Blood Assurance Clarksville (1767 Wilma Rudolph Blvd.) from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Blood inventory is critically low,” said Dr. Ted Kieffer, the Middle Tennessee medical director for Blood Assurance. “Several regional massive transfusions have exhausted the supply. Traumas are also on the rise. We need donors to give blood today to support blood needs of Tennesseans through the weekend.”

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit the Blood Assurance website.