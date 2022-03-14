SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This week marks three months since 29-year-old Matthew Braswell went missing in DeKalb County. At first, it appeared he was running from police, but after extensive ground and air searches the sheriff’s department is calling this a missing persons case.

Braswell’s loved ones told News 2 he’s had run-ins with the law before, but this time seems different.

“You can’t just disappear… Somebody somewhere has to know something,” Braswell’s girlfriend, Kimberly Hunter said. “For him to not reach out to anybody, it just doesn’t add up.”

On December 17, Braswell was spotted in a Chevy Tahoe on Ponder Road with a friend. The sheriff’s department said the two were going through a man’s mailbox before they sped off, crashed into a treeline across the road, and ran into the woods.

Roughly a half-mile from the crash site in the woods, deputies recovered Braswell’s jacket. Loved ones say they were told it had a small amount of blood on it. Despite two extensive searches with THP and K9 officers, it’s one of the only clues they have.

“He’s had some issues with the police, he’s had warrants and stuff, but that’s never stopped him from contacting people. And how can you just disappear for three months, it’s like eventually you would run out of resources, places to be, people to know.”

Hunter said she had access to Braswell’s iCloud account and his cell phone was last pinged near the crash site, behind a cemetery. But since then, his password has been changed either by him or some else.

“We want to know what’s going on, even if he’s just like left the country and never coming back.”

If anyone knows anything, she begs them to come forward.

“I would just want them to know God forbid if they were ever in this situation how they would feel if they didn’t know anything. Like if they knew anything, even if they thought it was something that might not mean something of significance, you never know if you don’t dig into it or whatever. I would just hope and pray they can put theirself in our shoes for just a moment.”

Braswell’s girlfriend said she was recently scammed on Cash App where she sent almost $600 to someone who promised they had information about his disappearance. The account was quickly closed after she sent the money.

If you have any information on this case., you’re asked to call the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Department at 615-597-4935.