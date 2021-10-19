Giles County investigators search for ZaZa Red thief

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Giles County authorities are once again searching for a thief who reportedly crossed the Alabama state line to break into a convenience store.

According to Giles County investigators, on October 15, a man broke through the front glass of David’s Market. The thief ran through the store, directly to a box of ZaZa Red valued at $5,000.

According to investigators, ZaZa Red mimics opioids and can be very addictive. That’s why many thieves are risking everything to break into stores just over the state line to get it.

“These substances are illegal in Alabama, but you can buy them over the counter here in Tennessee,” said Giles County Investigator Luke Tyson.

According to investigators, ZaZa Red stimulates opioid receptors. It can trigger addiction and is not certified by the FDA.

“Alabama has outlawed them because they are highly addictive. They classify them as a schedule II drug,” said Tyson.

Giles County investigators have been battling an increase in ZaZa Red-related crimes since March 2021 when the Alabama Department of Public Health classified it as a schedule 2 controlled substance – essentially outlawing over-the-counter sales in the state.

To fuel their addiction, Tyson said alleged thieves have been coming to Giles County with regularity. They have been caught on video breaking into stores and stealing the highly addictive product.

“From the research we’ve done, [ZaZa] is kind of close to the high you would get from methamphetamines.”

Giles County investigators tell News 2, the suspect in the October 15 crime was not seen leaving in a vehicle. They strongly feel he is from Alabama.

If you have any info, you should call the Giles County Sheriff’s Department at (931) 638-2358.