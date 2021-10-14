Giles County burglary suspect on the run, believed to be armed and dangerous

MINOR HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Giles County authorities are warning the public about a man currently on the run.

Authorities are searching for David Drew Williams, 46, out of Jones County, Miss.

On Wednesday night, the Minor Hill Police Department attempted a traffic stop on Highway 11, but the suspect refused to stop and drove away down McRee Lane. Two men fled from the truck on foot.

The truck that Williams and the passenger were in was stolen out of Cullman, Ala. Inside, deputies found stolen property, guns and drugs.

The passenger, a juvenile, was arrested a few hours after running from authorities. The driver, believed to be Williams, remains at large.

On Thursday morning around 8 a.m., a resident of McRee Lane reported a dark gray 2000 Chevrolet step-side 4×2 had been stolen from their property. Several other vehicles in the area were also reported to be burglarized.

Williams is wanted in multiple states across the southeastern United States. Police say he has been violent in the past and is most likely armed.

You are asked to contact the Giles County Sheriff’s Department if you see Williams or the truck. Do not approach him, because police believe him to be armed and dangerous.