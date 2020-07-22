Gibson will pay $59,000 for the return of golden era shipping ledgers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s the guitar of choice for rock legends like Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page and Guns N Roses’ Slash. The 1959 Les Paul Standard is iconic. We spoke to Cesar Gueikian, Chief Merchant Officer of Gibson, about the golden era of Gibson guitars.

These guitars now sell for six-figures, but it was apparent early on that they were special. “In the 60s, they figured out that something magical had been happening in 1959 in our factory. They all started looking for one of those Les Pauls.”

But a part of this mythical guitar’s and Gibson’s history is incomplete. The shipping ledgers from Gibson’s Golden Era went missing, most likely in the mid-80s, when the company moved its headquarters from Kalamazoo, Michigan, to right here to Nashville, Tennessee.

Gueikian told us, “This ledger, which is not just 59, but 59 being the most iconic year which is why we call it the holy grail of guitars. But also the late part of 1958, the entirety of 1959, the entirety of 1960, and little piece of 1961 is what we are missing.”

While what happened to this crucial piece of Gibson history is a mystery, they just want the ledgers back. And if you have them, they’ll pay.

“I’m not looking to ask questions as to how did you come to get the book or books, and who gave them to you. I think we’re past that, I really want them back. And so it will be a thank you very much and here is the check for 59 thousand dollars.”

The ledgers could be anywhere, maybe even right here in Nashville.

“I would say to anyone that any family member that was ever associated with us in the past, go look through the attics and boxes, storage boxes because it might be there.”

Finding this missing link, would potentially send shock waves through the music world. They could add provenance to the current 1959 Les Paul Standards, and also perhaps catch a few reproductions masquerading as the real thing.

“We made 643 1959 Les Paul Standards. And only 1,000 have been found. And so I think that one hand you’re gonna have a lot of very happy collectors. And then you’re going to have 400 very unhappy ones.”

The missing ledgers may also have some information on the great white whale of the guitar world, a prototype of the Moderne. The Moderne was put into production in 1982, but earlier prototypes are rumored to exist.

Gibson has the original blueprint that was used when filing for a patent. If a prototype Moderne was manufactured and shipped in the late 50s, it would be on the missing ledger.

If you have the 1959 shipping ledger or pre-1970 documents that may have historical value, you can contact Gibson via email at 59Ledger@gibson.com or Ledger@gibson.com.

The entire process is outlined below and on the Gibson website. Additional rewards for pre-1970 documents, blueprints, and historical assets are available.

Send an email validation request to Ledger@gibson.com. Your email must include the following: Written description. Photograph(s) and/or videos of the items. Contact email and phone number. The validation email request will be reviewed within 15 business days by the Gibson Historical Committee (GHC), composed of Cesar Gueikian (Chief Merchant Officer), Mat Koehler (Head of Product Development), Mark Agnesi (Director of Brand Experience) and Jason Davidson (Director of Consumer Services). Based on the GHC’s analysis, the submitting party will be contacted with next steps and instructions.

