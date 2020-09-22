Giant rat found in drain under Mexico City. (Taken from video recorded by Enrique Sema)

MEXICO CITY (Border Report) — As crews were cleaning 22 tons of trash from Mexico City’s drainage system, they came across what is being described as a “giant rat.”

The rat, which turned out to be a Halloween prop that was in a warehouse, apparently washed away during storms, somehow disappearing into a labyrinth of drains underground.

People who saw the giant rat could not figure out how it squeezed through a drain in the first place due to its size but everyone marveled at how much it looked like a real rodent.

Some even said if they had seen it on a street, they would’ve run away in fear.

One woman named Evelin López admitted it was hers, all part of materials she had collected for Halloween, but that it washed away years ago during storms.

López said she had asked for assistance to search the drain many times but no one ever came to help.

She wasn’t sure what she was going to do with her prop or whether she planned to keep it.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.