1  of  14
Closings
Bedford County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Humphreys County Schools Rutherford County Schools Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools

‘Ghosts’ in Indonesia try to spook people into staying home during pandemic

News
Posted: / Updated:

INDONESIA (CNN Indonesia) — In Indonesia’s Java province, volunteers dressed as ghosts are trying to spook people to stay home.

Wrapped in white cloth with black and white painted faces, the ghostly figures, known as ‘pocong,’ are said to represent the trapped souls of the dead.

They patrol the streets at night to encourage social distancing.

Indonesia has yet to implement a nationwide lockdown, and has reported more than 4,000 cases — including 399 deaths.

Experts fear that without restrictive measures, that number could grow much larger.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories