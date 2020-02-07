Getting back at an ex on V-Day? Name a bug after them and feed it to an animal

1  of  139
Closings
1st Baptist-Joelton Preschool/MDOut Academy for Academic Excellence Agathos Classical School Bambini Montessori Barren County Schools Battle Ground Academy Bedford County Schools Belmont Weekday School Benton County Schools Bill Rice Christian Academy BrightStone School Cannon County Schools Cason Children's Center - Spring Hill Cason Lane Children's Center Cedars Preparatory Academy Cheatham County Schools Child Care USA Christ the King School Christian Community School Christian County Schools City Road Child Development Center Clarksville Christian School Clarksville Montgomery,CO Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Columbia Academy Crievewood UMC Child Care Cumberland County TN Schools Currey Ingram Academy Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy DeKalb County Schools Dickson County Schools Discovery Lane Day School Donelson Christian Academy ESP AT Glendale Ezell-Harding Christian School F.C. Boyd Christian School Father Ryan High School Fayetteville City Schools Fentress County Schools Franklin County Schools Franklin Road Academy Franklin Special School District Friendship Christian School Giles County Schools Glen Leven Day School Goodpasture Gordon Jewish Community Ctr-Preschool Grundy County Schools Heritage Christian Academy - Mt. Juliet Hermitage Hills Baptist Grow U Hickman County Schools Highland Elementary Hillwood Playcare Holy Rosary Academy Hope Leadership Academy Houston County Schools Humphreys County Schools Immaculate Conception School Jackson County Schools Kinderland Lancaster Christian Academy Lancaster Christian Early Learning Centers Lawrence County Schools Lebanon Special School District Lewis County Schools Lighthouse Christian School Lincoln County Schools Lipscomb Academy Macon Christian Academy Macon County Schools Madison Campus Elementary Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools McClain Christian Academy Metro Action Head Start Micah Children's Academy Middle TN Christian School Mini Rockstars Montessori Academy Montessori of Franklin Moore County Schools Motlow State Community College-All Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Muhlenberg County Schools Murfreesboro City Schools Nashville State Comm. College-Humphreys Co. NIA House Montessori Overbrook School Perry County Schools Pope John Paul II High School Priest Lake Christian Academy Primrose School of Nashville Midtown Providence Christian Academy Putnam County Schools Queen City College Restoring Hope Christian Academy Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Russellville Independent Schools Rutherford County Schools Smith County Schools St. Bernard Academy St. Edward St. George's Kindergarten St. Henry School St. Joseph School St. Matthew School St. Pius X Classical Academy Stewart County Schools Sumner Academy Sumner County Schools Templeton Academy Tennessee School For The Blind The Children's Academy-Franklin The Children's Academy-Spring Hill The Classical Academy of Franklin The Covenant School The King's Daughters Day Child Development Center Todd County Schools Trigg County Schools Trousdale County Schools United Christian Academy Van Buren County Schools Victory Baptist Academy Warren County TN Schools Watauga Ridgetoppers Wayne County Schools Wayne Reed Christian Childcare Webb School Westminster School For Young Children White County Schools Williamson County Schools Wilson County Schools Zion Christian Academy

Getting back at an ex on V-Day? Name a bug after them and feed it to an animal

News

by: Billy Gates

Posted: / Updated:
valentines-day-holiday-heart_1516136464317_333912_ver1-0_31854568_ver1-0_640_360_477500

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — Need a way to get revenge (sort of) on an ex? The San Antonio Zoo has an option for you.

The “Cry Me a Cockroach” event on Valentine’s Day offers people the chance to name a cockroach after someone who, perhaps, you didn’t end on good terms with.

If being named after a cockroach wasn’t bad enough, zoo staff will feed it to one of its many hungry birds and reptiles, and you can watch. Maybe it’ll heal some of those old wounds, and you can be proud of yourself for handling it like an adult.

If you’re on the opposite side and love the one you’re with, the zoo has that taken care of, too.

You and your valentine can eat dinner next to the hippos (seriously) at the Wild at Heart Valentine’s Dinner. It’s a four-course, gourmet meal that comes with a choice of red or white wine. It’s a 21-and-over event.

Reservations for the dinner can be made here.

The El Paso Zoo held a similar event last year. They let people name cockroaches after people, and then released them into a meerkat habitat and the meerkats took care of the rest.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar