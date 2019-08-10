Getaway driver arrested in shooting near Vanderbilt University

NASHVILLE, TN (WKRN) – A suspect has been arrested for driving the getaway car during a shooting outside a restaurant earlier this summer.

The shooting happened at the San Antonio Taco company off 21st avenue on June 9th.

Officers were called to the restaurant because of a gunshot victim.

Authorities say the victim was an employee at the business.

Surveillance video shows someone shot him from inside a car that was parked across the street.

Officers said it seemed the victim and suspect appeared to greet each other when the suspect walked past the victim before the shooting happened.

Police said the victim identified the suspect as Deanna Petty during a photo line-up.

Police said Petty was driving the car that the shots were coming from.

Petty has been charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.