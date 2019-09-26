Get ready to flip for National Pancake Day!

Thursday just got a little better because September 26 is National Pancake Day!

The holiday started as Lumberjack Day/Eat Like A Lumberjack Day in 2005.

According to lumberjackday.net, it was invented by a couple of friends who wanted an excuse to eat a ton of pancakes and waffles, because what else would a lumberjack eat?

The crew established it as an alternative to “Talk Like A Pirate Day”, which just walked the plank on September 19.

Unfortunately, IHOP celebrates its own National Pancake Day on a different day of the year.

Pancakes are one of the oldest breakfast foods. There is even evidence they were eaten by prehistoric societies.

But the breakfast staple has come a long way since then. And now it is time for you to take a bite out of this sticky situation.

Happy National Pancake Day!

