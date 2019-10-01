Get ready for gold week with the Preds

It’s Get ready for Gold week on Good Morning Nashville as we count down the days until the start of the Nashville Predators regular season Thursday night.

Ahead of the opener, the Preds have announced some season-long family ticket deals.

The Preds say this is going to be the “Year of the Fan” with ticket resale options through the 7th man marketplace.

New this year is Chick-fil-A family nights with packages including a hockey ticket, a coupon for a sandwich and a gift. The team will host five Chick-fil-A family nights this season with the first on Oct. 19.

