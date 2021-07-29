‘Get a job!’ Mt. Juliet businesses hit by serial burglar considered armed & dangerous

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet Police are searching for a man who broke into a car dealership Thursday morning, stealing loaded guns and a getaway car.

Surveillance footage from MotorCars of Nashville captured the man in action at 3:30 a.m. Police say he gained entry through the window using a rock to break-in. The owner was immediately alerted on his phone and watched as his business was ransacked, guiding police on the man’s every move.

“Everything was live. He was on his smart phone. The cameras he had recently installed here, he gets notifications when there’s motion sensors that go off and pretty much was giving them a play-by-play at everything that was going on,” Finance Manager David Palacios told News 2.

Mt Juliet Police quickly arrived on the scene, but the suspect took off stealing two loaded handguns, a rifle, and a getaway car. A pursuit ensued that ended on foot with the suspect gone, the rifle and car were recovered.

“Get a job, do something. There’s so much work out there. You don’t have to hurt small businesses like us,” said Palacios.

Mt. Juliet Police believe the business is the sixth one hit by the same suspect in a matter of weeks. They say someone matching the same description using the same technique broke into Dunkin’ Donuts on July 6, three days later Subway and Nail World, and the next day, Tennessee Quick Cash along with Prost & Riot Beer Haus were hit.

“Threw a rock through the window and then grabbed a knife and knifed up the cash register,” Brent Beimfohr, owner of Prost & Riot told News 2.

Beimfohr still has the chunk of concrete the suspect used on the the businesses first weekend open. “Kind of shocking for the first weekend here,” he said.

Many of the businesses not only losing money but having to pay thousands of dollars for broken glass and beefing up security.

Police are unsure if the suspect has left the area but are concerned that he is armed and dangerous. They believe the suspect is in his late teens to early 20s, and that he was wearing a grey hoodie and black sweatpants with a red stripe.

Mt. Juliet Police say they are continuing to patrol the area and are offering a $500 reward for information that leads to his arrest.