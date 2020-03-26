Gerrity’s throws away $35,000 worth of food after woman allegedly coughs on it

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Gerrity’s Supermarket in Hanover Township was forced to toss out thousands of dollars of merchandise after a customer allegedly coughed on it.

Police say it happened after 2:00 Wednesday afternoon at the store on the Sans Souci Parkway.

The store said the woman coughed on produce, bakery items and meat. Gerrity’s said it has had issues with the woman in the past.

Workers were forced to throw all of the food away out of abundance of caution. It totaled around $35,000.

Hanover Township police say the woman is undergoing a mental health evaluation. They say she will be charged.