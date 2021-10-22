Germantown Cafe set to reopen nearly two years after devastating tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s been 20 months since customers have been able to enjoy the neighborhood atmosphere at the Germantown Cafe. Now, the beloved restaurant is finally getting ready to reopen their doors.

“We are super excited. The support from this community is amazing,” said Sean Lyons, Managing Partner. “We are getting calls everyday asking about reopening and we are excited for this next chapter.”

The deadly tornado outbreak on March 3, 2020 devastated the neighborhood. An EF2 tornado lifted the roof off of the building and it immediately came back down, causing significant structural damage. Then, COVID-19 shut down the city a week later.

The restaurant faced several issues with insurance, getting the building back up to code and delays on materials including furniture. Through it all, the team has stayed resilient.

“If we like to make the people in this neighborhood feel welcome, we’ve been doing this ‘see it say it’ promotion, leaving love notes for everyone in the neighborhood, so we can’t wait to see them in person,” Lyons said.

You can expect old favorites to come back, like their popular brunch menu, but with a new chapter comes new opportunities.

The restaurant will be using a special QR code ordering system instead of a traditional server throughout the entire dining experience. The technology also gives customers a chance to provide feedback.

A new walk-in window is being installed on the side of the building, which will serve breakfast items, alcohol and coffee.

Executive Chef Jeff Martin, who has been with the company for more than a decade, is coming back along with other staff. Like many, some have moved on to new careers following the pandemic shutdown.

“I’m worried just like everyone else,” said Lyons about hiring new staff. “On the bright side, there has been a warm welcome from everyone that knows the neighborhood. We just completed our first round of training for staff that are really excited about what we are doing, but we still need more.”

The cafe is currently looking to hire servers, bartenders, hosts and cooks.

The building’s last inspection is scheduled to be completed by the beginning of the week of October 25. They are expecting a few more materials to come in and plan to reopen their bar first. The bar is expected to open in November. The dining room will follow.

You can watch for updates on an official opening date on Germantown Cafe’s website or on their Facebook page.