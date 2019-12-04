Georgia woman charged with TennCare fraud and services theft

Breaking News
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– State of Tennessee office of Finance officials say that a Georgia woman is being charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services.

The Office of Inspector General says that 30-year old Ashlie Young of Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia is charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services under $10,000, which are class D felonies.

They say Young falsely reported that she had custody of her 2 kids and she also reported living at a Tennessee residence in order to get TennCare benefits.

Otherwise, she would not qualify for them.

TennCare paid $7,268.84 on her behalf for healthcare services.

If convicted Young could up to 24 years in prison.

