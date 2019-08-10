Georgia student-athlete has charges dropped after bird poop mistaken for Cocaine

Georgia Southern Quarterback Shai Werts had charges of misdemeanor cocaine dropped on Thursday.

The 21-year-old was pulled over last week and was seen on bodycam video arguing with an officer over a white substance on his car, which the officer said tested positive for cocaine.

But Werts repeatedly is heard telling the officer its just bird poop.

Bodycam from the incident shed new light on the arrest.

Werts drives with his flashers on while on the phone with dispatch explaining he wanted to go to a well-lit area before pulling over.

When he finally stops, the deputy asks him to step out.

The arresting officer tells Werts he is going to jail before they ever saw the substance that they later believed was cocaine.

“You’re starting to piss me off right now because you know what you’re doing, you’re a grown man. You’re on a main highway coming into Saluda County from Newberry,” the officer is heard saying on the video.

Werts: I’m not from Newberry

Officer: You’re about to go to jail.

Werts: I talked to the lady on the phone

Officer: It doesn’t matter, I don’t care, we’ve been riding for 10 minutes now

Werts: My mama told me not to pull over

It was several minutes after Werts was pulled over before the deputy noticed the white substance on the hood of the car.

The deputy and Saluda police officers appeared surprised when their field test kit turned pink, indicating a positive for cocaine.

The deputy then calls his supervisor.

“He’s got white stuff all over the front of his vehicle. And I just had a hunch and got a kit, and I wiped it, my little cocaine kit, it’s turning pink.”

After searching the car, the officers figure out that Werts is a student-athlete.

“He’s got a Georgia Southern, think he plays for Georgia southern. He’s got gear in here.”

When they get to Werts’ trunk, they make note of a large yeti cooler and some other items.

The deputy admits he’s never seen anything like this.

The video is about 30 minutes long, ending with Werts in the back of the deputy’s vehicle, where he would spend the night in the Saluda County Jail before bonding out the next day.

Werts will still receive a speeding ticket but is cleared of other wrongdoing.

He was suspended from the Eagles in the interim a few days after his arrest.

The redshirt junior returned to the team on Sunday.