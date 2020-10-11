Georgia residents evacuated overnight following train derailment in Gwinnett County

LILBURN, GA. (WKRN) — Residents in a Georgia community were evacuated from their homes early Saturday morning after a train went off the tracks, according to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services.

It happened around 2 a.m. at Main Street NW and Harmony Grove Road SW in Lilburn.

Fire officials said the area north of the incident was evacuated. The train had about 170 cars, including three locomotives. Two employees involved in the derailment were able to make it safely and are being evaluated for injuries.

Around 5:30 a.m. the initial half-mile evacuation order was lifted with continued atmospheric monitoring in the area. All residents were able to return to their homes.

Several agencies remain on the scene assessing the damaged train cars and runoff concerns.

No other information was released at this time.

Train derailment, Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.