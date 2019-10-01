Georgia fugitive accused of killing mother caught in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The nationwide search for a suspected killer ended today as the fugitive was captured in Nashville.

The suspected killer and former Georgia, Richard Merritt, is accused of killing his mother.

Merritt was supposed to turn himself in last February but apparently took off his ankle monitor and has been wanted since.

On Monday afternoon, U.S. Marshals found and arrested Merritt at a Nashville thrift store.

Authorities will soon take Merritt back to Georgia where he faces that murder charge.