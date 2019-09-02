Georgia fans returning home for hurricane preps

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After a weekend win in football against the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville, University of Georgia fans are trying to make it home before Hurricane Dorian makes landfall on the state’s coast.

“We’re all excited, everybody is rooting for the dogs,” said Michael Roberts. “We’re glad we won, now we just want to get back and see our families.”

Forecasts show the hurricane is set to make landfall on Georgia’s coastline Wednesday morning.

“We have three girls and we’re trying to get back to them and that way we can be prepared for whatever does happen,” said Roberts.

But Dorian’s path has forced airports to shut down, cancelling flights.

Roberts is hoping their trip to Atlanta isn’t cancelled.

“I feel very lucky,” he said. “I feel very blessed.”

But Roberts can’t let his guard down – he’s got a long to-do list.

“We’ll make sure all the clothes are washed, make sure plenty of gas for the generator, make sure we have plenty of food, a lot of edibles, make sure the gas tanks are filled up, like propane so we can cook,” he said.

Roberts said the prep time is crucial for Georgians with most deciding to hunker down.

He said they’re hoping Dorian is similar to Hurricane Matthew in 2016, which skirted the coast.

“I think a lot of wind, rain, a lot of power being out,” said Roberts. “A lot of people – they board up windows if they’re staying there, getting gas for generators, making sure they have food – just making sure nothing can fly around.”

Roberts said because he is staying, once he completes his to-do list, he’s going to begin serving as a resource to others in his neighborhood.