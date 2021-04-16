General Motors expected to announce new Spring Hill electric battery plant on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – General Motors is expected to announce plans to manufacture a second electric vehicle at the company’s Spring Hill plant.

The Detroit automaker’s CEO Mary Barra and Governor Bill Lee will make the announcement in Nashville Friday morning.

General Motors said the electric batteries would be built in large partnership with LG Energy Solutions.

Spring Hill’s factory is one of four selected to build electric vehicles in North America.

“It’s definitely central to the future of GM,” Automotive expert Kaylea Hall said, “I’ve said the Cadillac Lyric is going to come out of there [Spring Hill]. Other products too, but they haven’t told us what yet.”

Hall said the announcement is an important step in GM’s end goal of producing a completely electric fleet. They expect to announce more electric plants in the future.