General Manager at bar where missing man was last seen reacts to body being found

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It was a sad discovery near the banks of the Cumberland Friday and a tragic ending to a story News 2 covered for nearly a full week.

The body of 28-year-old Dakota Bingham was found at Rock Harbor Marina in West Nashville, downstream from where the man’s phone was last pinged and wallet was recently found.

It is also the same spot investigators say surveillance video showed a man, believed to be Bingham, struggling to stay afloat.

“It’s just absolutely horrible what happened,” said Mark White, General manager at Noble’s bar in East Nashville. “Life is precious.”

White said he didn’t know Bingham personally but some of his regulars did. He last saw Bingham Sunday night sitting upstairs.

“They were here at least three hours that I can tell,” White said. “I’ve actually pulled the receipts from his party Sunday night, and they were well in line of not over service, in fact, they tabbed out an hour and before prior to them leaving the facility.”

Surveillance video would later show that Bingham left Noble’s around 11:15 p.m, walking away on foot. He somehow ended up across the street at Hunters Station around 11:30. Investigators said he told his friends he was heading home to his apartment on McGavock Street off West End.

He eventually made his way down to 5th and Main where he attempted to ride a scooter with no luck. Instead, he ended up walking.

Bingham was next seen at the TA Truck Stop located on North 1st Street around midnight. Somehow, shortly thereafter, he ended up in the river and drowned.

“It hits close to home to my kids here when you’re dealing with someone in this type of environment. It comes up on TV and feels like we’re really close to it. It’s a part of us and we need to do what we can to make it right,” though White added that nobody did anything wrong, it’s all just an awful tragedy.

“I can only give them my prayers and thoughts, and the people that work here too, it really hit them hard so we’re all thinking of the family and so sorry for what happened.”

Police say there’s no evidence of foul play.