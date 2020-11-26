Gaylord Opryland takes COVID-19 precautions to keep holiday visitors safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The holidays this year will look a lot different because of COVID-19, but Gaylord Opryland is doing several things to keep you safe while still creating holiday magic.

Gaylord Opryland Marketing Manager Rob Regg says the resort is going above and beyond when it comes to cleaning.

“Not only are we adhering to what our government says and our health department says, but Marriott International holds a strict standard of clean,” Regg says. “So when you walk around the property you will notice everybody wearing masks inside and outside.”

And it’s not just the staff. This year, the resort’s entire setup is different.

“You’ll notice the events that we set up and attractions are set up with social distancing in mind,” Regg added. “So in that aspect, some of the events that you know and love will look a little bit different. What is not going to be different is the holiday magic that we are bringing to you this year and what people expect from us.”

While you will still be able to feel the excitement of Christmas, other things – like tickets – will be less tangible.

“We want to limit the hand-to-hand and we want to encourage touchless as much as possible, so we will have an online box office. For all of our events, you’ll have to scan tickets on your phone. Of course, our lines will be socially different if there are any.”

Their goal is to make you feel merry, healthy, and bright.