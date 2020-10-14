Gaylord Opryland Resort to host virtual job fair ahead of ‘A Country Christmas’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Gaylord Opryland Resort is hosting a virtual job fair to fill seasonal positions, according to a release to the media.

The virtual event will be held on October 15 from 2-4 p.m. central time. Officials hope to fill more than 100 seasonal positions in preparation for their 37th Annual A Country Christmas celebration.

The jobs include tour guides, attendants for special events and retail and loss prevention.

A Country Christmas opens on November 13, 2020 and runs through January 3, 2021.

Those interested in applying can click here.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.