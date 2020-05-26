Gaylord Opryland Resort set to reopen June 25

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center will reopen on June 25, 2020 according to the Vice President and Market General Manager John Adams.

The summer leisure travel season is quickly approaching and Gaylord Opryland Resort, along with our four-acre upscale indoor/outdoor water attraction – SoundWaves – will re-open to visitors who are anxious to get out and celebrate summer. Guests will be able to enjoy amenities of the resort, as well as the thrill of riding the waves or relaxing while floating along the lazy river at SoundWaves, an experience that is exclusive to Nashville and is fun for the entire family.

Vice President and Market General Manager John Adams

Officials said the resort will provide new cleaning technology, hospital-grade disinfectants, attendants dedicated to sanitizing frequently throughout the day, new social distancing practices, and hundreds of enhanced cleaning protocols.

