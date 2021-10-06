Gaylord Opryland Resort hiring over 200 positions for A Country Christmas event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gaylord Opryland Resort is looking to fill over 200 seasonal special events positions for its 38th annual A Country Christmas celebration.

A press release says in addition, the resort is also looking to fill full or part-time positions in Culinary, Food & Beverage, Housekeeping, Front Office and Engineering.

The seasonal positions start at $14 an hour and include retail or special event attendants, tour guides and more. Job perks include flexible schedules, a free meal each shift, access to the fitness center and discounts on attraction tickets and hotel rooms.

A series of on-site hiring events will be conducted this month at the resort’s employment office, located at 2800 Opryland Drive. Appointments are not required.

Hiring fairs will be held on the following dates and times:

October 9, 2021 , 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. CST

, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. CST October 14, 2021 , 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. CST

, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. CST October 16, 2021 , 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. CST

, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. CST October 21, 2021 , 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. CST

, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. CST October 23, 2021 , 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. CST

, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. CST October 26, 2021, – 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. CST

“Gaylord Opryland Resort truly comes to life during the Christmas season with more than 3 million lights, acres of over-the-top decorations and over 17 hours entertainment and events. A Country Christmas is our largest annual event and being able to offer seasonal positions during the holidays is something we are thrilled to be able to do for the Nashville community. For those who are interested in our seasonal jobs, it’s a wonderful way to be a part of the largest holiday event in the city,” said Thomas Petrillo, General Manager and Managing Director of Gaylord Opryland Resort & Attractions.

A Country Christmas opens on Nov. 12, 2021, and runs through Jan. 2, 2022.

For more information on available positions and benefits, click here.