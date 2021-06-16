Gatlinburg SkyLift Park’s Fourth of July celebration returns

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – The 4th of July celebration at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park returns this year.

Visitors will be able to see a fireworks show from the best vantage point in the Smokies at a viewing party. The view will be 100 feet above the city’s fireworks launching pad, the Space Needle.

The event will also include live music, vouchers for food and a drink and access to the new Boardwalk atop Crockett Mountain.

There will be a limited number of tickets for the show, at a maximum of 600 people. Tickets are available by clicking here and will be available on a first come first serve basis.

“The Fourth of July celebrations in Gatlinburg are always memorable, and we are excited to offer the

most unique viewing experience of the fireworks this year from the top of the mountain at the SkyLift Park,” said Randy Watson, general manager.

Those who attend the event will also have all-day access to the SkyLift Park on both July 4 & 5.